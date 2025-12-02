New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,874 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 70.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Penumbra by 6,600.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $291.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.26 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.61, for a total value of $46,241.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,404.22. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.65, for a total transaction of $4,260,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,339. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,544 shares of company stock valued at $9,719,343. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.69.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

