Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Sells 281 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $334.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.34 and a 200-day moving average of $315.48. The company has a market cap of $558.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

