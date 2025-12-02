Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Trims Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.9% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,219,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,092,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,848,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,518,195,000 after acquiring an additional 599,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,162,802,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,665,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.