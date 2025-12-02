Sun Life Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF $EPHE

Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,000. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF makes up 0.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $872,000.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.