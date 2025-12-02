Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM is JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s 5th Largest Position

JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,788 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $20,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

