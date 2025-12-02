OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $3 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in VeriSign by 20.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 25.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $251.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.56 and a 200-day moving average of $271.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.44 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total transaction of $592,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,033.99. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $1,327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,439 shares in the company, valued at $125,200,055.23. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 47,338 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.