The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 261.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Allstate by 315.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 1.4%

ALL opened at $210.10 on Tuesday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.95%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.13, for a total value of $814,482.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,973.98. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,807 shares of company stock worth $6,198,726. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

