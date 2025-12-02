BXP, Inc. $BXP Shares Sold by Riverview Capital Advisers LLC

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the period. BXP accounts for approximately 2.6% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BXP were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BXP during the first quarter valued at about $14,737,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BXP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in BXP by 632.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,461,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other BXP news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $300,480.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,396 shares of company stock worth $2,486,626. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Barclays decreased their price target on BXP from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on BXP in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BXP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.21.

BXP Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -56.72, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70. BXP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The business had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Research analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. BXP’s payout ratio is -220.47%.

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

