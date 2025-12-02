iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Purchased by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5,150.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $209,353,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% in the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,138,000 after buying an additional 2,308,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,738,000 after buying an additional 2,293,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $91.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

