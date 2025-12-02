Sun Life Financial Inc. Makes New $18.35 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 312,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,719,000. Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 784,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 70.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35,911 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VGSH stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1854 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

