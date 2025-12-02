Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Sold by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,967 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 0.4% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 505.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Dbs Bank raised Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $199.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.92 per share, with a total value of $47,602.08. Following the purchase, the director owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,192.84. The trade was a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total value of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,950,751 shares of company stock valued at $79,050,138. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:BX opened at $146.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $194.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.