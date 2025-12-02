OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $2.51 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,379.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 114,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 107,176 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 24.2% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 127,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Barclays upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.8%

FirstEnergy stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.15%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

