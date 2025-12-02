Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 97.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.7%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,265.10. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

