OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Equitable by 592.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 64.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $293,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,370.24. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $1,712,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 676,540 shares in the company, valued at $29,185,935.60. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,760,599. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of EQH opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 107.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is -39.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

