OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,713,446,000 after purchasing an additional 339,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,821,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,579,259,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,458,362,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,802,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $650,960,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. Argus set a $540.00 target price on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,756.80. This represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $452.48 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $469.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.52.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

