OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $6.86 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,270,157,000. Amundi raised its stake in Pfizer by 43.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $389,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,928,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198,330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of PFE opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

