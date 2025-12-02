Shelton Capital Management Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Novartis AG $NVS

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,252 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in Novartis by 12,664.1% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,204,000 after buying an additional 1,372,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Novartis by 489.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,369,000 after buying an additional 469,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,535,000 after buying an additional 422,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,297,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Novartis Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE NVS opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $272.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.42 and a 200-day moving average of $122.89. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $134.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.Novartis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

