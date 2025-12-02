Shelton Capital Management Sells 2,671 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 42.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 48,070 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Baird R W raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Aramark from $46.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

ARMK opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

