Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Position in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,491,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,970,000 after buying an additional 159,936 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the first quarter valued at $40,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,026 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 962,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 1st quarter worth $33,504,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of GlobalFoundries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Arete raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

GlobalFoundries Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GFS stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.03.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

