Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,183,000 after purchasing an additional 663,191 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $20,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,862.50. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 target price on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $139.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.13%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

