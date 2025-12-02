Shelton Capital Management Has $4.45 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.