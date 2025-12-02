Shelton Capital Management Sells 546 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $728.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $668.65 and a 200-day moving average of $607.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $769.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. UBS Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

