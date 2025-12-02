Shelton Capital Management Cuts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 39,530 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 818,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 60,050 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 150,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 144,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $74.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ON Semiconductor

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.