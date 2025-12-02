Shelton Capital Management Has $4.71 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 343 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.3%

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $156.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.02. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

