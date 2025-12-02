Vaneck Australian RMBS ETF (ASX:RMBS) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

Vaneck Australian RMBS ETF (ASX:RMBS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 30th.
Vaneck Australian RMBS ETF Price Performance
Vaneck Australian RMBS ETF Company Profile
The Fund gives investors access to a portfolio of Australian residential mortgage-backed securities with AAA Credit Rating.
