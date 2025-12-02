Fastenal Company $FAST Stake Increased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,464 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 366.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Fastenal by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 59,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,860,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after buying an additional 855,755 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 86.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,800. This represents a 11.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

