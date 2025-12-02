Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.

Ryerson has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Up 1.4%

RYI opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $748.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.65. Ryerson has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $27.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Ryerson has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.280–0.220 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ryerson in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RYI

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.