Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,832 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $20,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,731,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $76,114,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 102.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 995,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after purchasing an additional 502,897 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,808,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,725,000.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. This represents a 55.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brinker International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.44.

Brinker International Stock Down 1.6%

EAT stock opened at $151.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.61. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

