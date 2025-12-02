Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 405,392 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,392 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,239,834,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after buying an additional 13,755,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after buying an additional 3,454,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Mondelez International by 32.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,106,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,946,000 after acquiring an additional 998,953 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $71.15.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Zacks Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

