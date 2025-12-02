Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stake in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zscaler by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Zscaler by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.38.

Zscaler Trading Down 3.3%

Zscaler stock opened at $243.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -935.66 and a beta of 1.07. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,441,490. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

