H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&R Block to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $203.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.13 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. H&R Block's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

