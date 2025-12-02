Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,000 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PDD were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the second quarter worth $28,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in PDD in the second quarter worth $52,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in PDD during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in PDD by 139.1% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.70. The company has a market cap of $164.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on PDD in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. New Street Research downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

