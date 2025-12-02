Shelton Capital Management Sells 184 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,977,000 after acquiring an additional 212,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 91,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,566,120. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $532.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $653.57 and its 200-day moving average is $725.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $469.24 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.00.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

