Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,791 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,791 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 39.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. F m Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $124,046,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. This represents a 33.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total transaction of $1,588,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,885. This represents a 16.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 43,487 shares of company stock worth $17,848,277 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Trading Down 2.3%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of FN opened at $448.74 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $498.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.81 and its 200-day moving average is $338.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $329.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Northland Securities set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.29.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

