Shelton Capital Management Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 67.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,272 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,660 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

