Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 5,588 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,376 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $20,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 83,002 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,099 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after buying an additional 84,603 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,882,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Expedia Group by 299.5% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 6,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $258.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $279.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $814,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,379,489.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,108.96. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.