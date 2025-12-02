Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 91,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,265,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,328,936,000 after buying an additional 192,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,159,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,220,259,000 after acquiring an additional 592,152 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,482,000 after acquiring an additional 971,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PPG Industries by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $362,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $99.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $130.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.68.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.58.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

