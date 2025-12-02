Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,965,690 Shares of New Gold Inc. $NGD

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,853,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965,690 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.61% of New Gold worth $24,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGD. Creative Planning lifted its stake in New Gold by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 473,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 1,837.7% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on New Gold from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

New Gold Price Performance

NYSE NGD opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 0.52. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

New Gold Profile

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.