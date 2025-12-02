Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $17.10 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,627 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 166.9% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management lifted its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,761,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.07.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $110.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.08%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

