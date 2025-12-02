Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2,106.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,509 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $22,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 952.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 735.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director David S. Coors bought 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,835.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,159.42. This trade represents a 7.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.79 per share, with a total value of $350,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,980.66. This represents a 49.49% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.59.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.0%

TAP opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -17.60%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

