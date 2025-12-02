State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in News Corporation $NWSA

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 472,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $14,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of News by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in News by 6.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in News by 4.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in News by 197.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 83,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,185 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in News by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,586,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93,681 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

