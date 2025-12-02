Open Loot (OL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $14.85 Million

Open Loot (OL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Open Loot token can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Loot has a total market cap of $14.85 million and $2.15 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Loot has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Open Loot

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 780,283,178 tokens. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot. Open Loot’s official website is openloot.com.

Open Loot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 780,283,178.28101463 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.01988021 USD and is up 4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,548,485.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Loot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Loot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

