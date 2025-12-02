Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Trading Down 21.8% – Should You Sell?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 21.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.12 and last traded at GBX 19.77. 69,795,992 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 704% from the average session volume of 8,679,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.30.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 66.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.08.

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c.

