Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,430,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,302,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $36,508.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,378.60. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JKHY. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The business had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

