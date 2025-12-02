Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $24,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.9%

FTNT opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Daiwa America lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

