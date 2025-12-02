JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI) versus Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) and JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Select Water Solutions has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBDI has a beta of -1.82, indicating that its share price is 282% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Select Water Solutions and JBDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Water Solutions 1.41% 2.26% 1.38% JBDI N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Water Solutions $1.45 billion 0.86 $30.64 million $0.19 54.21 JBDI $8.44 million 2.06 -$2.72 million N/A N/A

This table compares Select Water Solutions and JBDI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Select Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than JBDI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Select Water Solutions and JBDI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Water Solutions 0 3 2 1 2.67 JBDI 1 0 0 0 1.00

Select Water Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.35%. Given Select Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Select Water Solutions is more favorable than JBDI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Select Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Select Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Select Water Solutions beats JBDI on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment engages in the recycling, gathering, transferring, and disposal of water through a network of permanent pipeline infrastructure, semi-permanent pipeline infrastructure, water recycling facilities, earthen pits, water sources, and SWDs; provides solids management services; and develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent infrastructure solutions. The Chemical Technologies segment provides technical solutions, products, and services related to chemical applications in the oil and gas industry. This segment develops, manufactures, and manages logistics; and provides chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions for pressure pumpers and oil and gas producers, as well as offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells, corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. It primarily serves oil and gas producers. The company was formerly known as Select Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to Select Water Solutions, Inc. in May 2023. Select Water Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About JBDI

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products. It serves solvent, chemical, petroleum, and edible product oil industries. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Singapore. JBDI Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of E U Holdings Pte. Ltd.

