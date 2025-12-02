Head to Head Contrast: Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) versus Linde (NASDAQ:LIN)

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) and Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ecolab and Linde, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecolab 0 5 13 3 2.90 Linde 0 1 6 2 3.11

Ecolab presently has a consensus target price of $295.14, suggesting a potential upside of 8.25%. Linde has a consensus target price of $508.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.98%. Given Linde’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Linde is more favorable than Ecolab.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ecolab has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linde has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.9% of Ecolab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Linde shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ecolab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Linde shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecolab and Linde”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecolab $15.89 billion 4.86 $2.11 billion $6.96 39.17 Linde $33.50 billion 5.67 $6.57 billion $14.93 27.27

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Ecolab. Linde is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecolab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ecolab and Linde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecolab 12.49% 22.55% 8.98% Linde 20.20% 19.09% 9.19%

Dividends

Ecolab pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Linde pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ecolab pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Linde pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ecolab has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years and Linde has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Linde beats Ecolab on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries. Its Global Institutional & Specialty segment provides specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the healthcare, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries, such as infection prevention and surgical solutions, and end-to-end cleaning and contamination control solutions under the Ecolab, Microtek, and Anios brand names. In addition, the company provides pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects in restaurants, food and beverage processors, hotels, grocery operations, and other commercial segments including education, life sciences, and healthcare customers. Further, it offers colloidal silica for binding and polishing applications in semiconductor, catalyst, and aerospace component manufacturing, as well as chemical industries; and products and services that manage wash process through custom designed programs, premium products, dispensing equipment, water and energy management, and reduction, as well as real time data management. It sells its products through field sales and corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as air separation, hydrogen, synthesis, olefin, and natural gas plants. It serves a range of industries, including healthcare, chemicals and energy, manufacturing, metals and mining, food and beverage, and electronics. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in Woking, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.