Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.59 Million Position in Griffon Corporation $GFF

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of Griffon worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Griffon by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 118.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $2,792,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GFF. Zacks Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Griffon from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Griffon in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF stock opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. Griffon Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.92 and a 12 month high of $84.42.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $662.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.47 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. Griffon’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Griffon has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

