Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Medpace by 244.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Medpace by 223.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 5,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 21,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.66, for a total transaction of $12,808,476.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,900. This represents a 58.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 15,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.85, for a total transaction of $9,120,485.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,455.55. The trade was a 53.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $224,041,718 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Rothschild Redb downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $342.00 to $474.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Trading Down 0.8%

MEDP opened at $587.98 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $626.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.50. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.