Smith Moore & CO. Sells 2,051 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,853,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after buying an additional 105,185 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 812,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 576,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,104,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter.

FV opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.38. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

